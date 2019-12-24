Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Surprise Stormi With a Trolls Visit for Christmas

Stormi Webster just got her first official visitor to her mini mansion...

On Christmas Eve, Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram photos and videos showing her 22-month-old daughter being treated to a surprise at-home visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy. It was co-coordinated by Travis Scott, the girl's dad and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's ex. 

Kylie shared a video of the child dancing to her favorite Trolls musical number.

"We watch this four times a day!" Kylie says.

"Little does she know Poppy is about to surprise her," she wrote.

An actor wearing a Poppy costume then appears in the room as the video continues playing. 

"Poppy!" Stormi exclaims, jumping up and down with excitement, as the actor follows suit.

The two then frolic together outside in Kylie's enormous backyard. They also hang out together inside the reality star's mansion, and Stormi receives a slew of Trolls gifts.

Photos

Stormi Webster's Cutest Photos

"Give her a hug, baby! Poppy's here! Are you so happy?" Kylie asks, as the child plays with her new friend.

 

"Show Poppy your house!" Kylie adds.

Stormi then leads her new friend to her brand-new enormous playhouse, or rather play mansion, an early Christmas gift that grandma Kris Jenner had given her earlier in the week.

"Thank you @trolls & @travisscott for surprising Stormi," Kylie wrote. "Best day ever."

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Love those Trolls

Stormi watches her favorite video.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

What?!

Poppy surprises Stormi while she watches Trolls.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

This Is My House

...come in!

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

That's My Trampoline

Stormi shows Poppy around the backyard.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Hugs!

Poppy and Stormi share a sweet moment together.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Presents!

Poppy and Stormi play by her new gifts.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Poppy Troll, Trolls, Christmas Eve 2019

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Thanks Dad!

Kylie Jenner thanks her ex and Stormi's dad Travis Scott for co-coordinating the surprise.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Christmas at Kylie's

Stormi looks at their Christmas tree in awe.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Welcome

...to Stormi's new playhouse!

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Thanks Lovey

This is an early Christmas gift from Stormi's grandmother, "Lovey" Kris Jenner.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Family Heirloom

Kylie used to have a playhouse just like this one.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Come Inside

...and make yourself at home.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Think Pink

Some of Kylie's old playhouse furniture was given to Stormi as well.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Get Cookin'

Stormi checks out her kitchen.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Going Up

Kylie helps Stormi climb up a ladder to her loft.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Hi There!

Stormi looks at her mom and grandmother from her loft.

Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner, Playhouse, Christmas Eve 2019

YouTube / Kylie Jenner

Happy Girl

Stormi poses for a pic from her balcony.

Also on Christmas Eve, Kylie posted a video of her and Stormi baking sugar cookies together.

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

