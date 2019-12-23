Here's Why Queen Elizabeth's Annual Christmas Speech Excluded Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth IIis saying goodbye to a "bumpy" 2019 and hello to a fresh start in 2020.

In her annual Christmas speech, the fiercely private Queen of England is making subtle reference to the hardships the Royal Family endured this year. She says in a preview of the BBC telecast she believes that "small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions to bring harmony and understanding."

The family matriarch continues, "The path, of course, is not always smooth and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference."

Of course, these words can make reference to a myriad of scandals that plagued the family of Windsor this year, from Prince Andrew's ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's feud with the media.

One thing that wasn't so subtle was the Queen's choice to exclude photos of Meghan, Harry and their son Archie Harrison, while positioning others front and center. Situated on her desk were photos of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their brood, as well as Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince Phillip and her late father King George VI.