The Bachelor's Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe Welcome Baby No. 3

Lowe and behold... it's a party of five!

Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's family just got bigger with the addition of their third child. On Monday, Dec. 23, the longtime pair shared the special news that they welcomed their little nugget, a baby girl named Mia.

This marks The Bachelor couple's first daughter which makes it all the more sweet. Throughout the 33-year-old star's pregnancy, she and her husband decided to keep their baby's sex a secret, but now the cat is out of the bag!

"Mama, Mia," the reality TV personality shared in a heartwarming social media post, alongside a photo of their newborn.

The duo's newborn joins big brothers, Isaiah Hendrix and Samuel Thomas.

The longtime couple announced they were expecting baby number three back in June. "The first two have been pretty cool," Sean quipped in an Instagram post, alongside a family photo. "So why not a third?"