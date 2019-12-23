All the Details on Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Staycation Honeymoon

Hilary Duff's dreams have officially been made.

Over the weekend, the Lizzie McGuire star married her longtime love Matthew Koma during a backyard ceremony at their home in L.A. Now, the duo are taking the time to relish in their newlywed bliss during their California staycation honeymoon. Following their Saturday evening nuptials, Duff and Koma took daughter Banks, 14 months, out for breakfast in Studio City. "They both wore their new wedding bands and were all smiles," an eyewitness tells E! News. "After breakfast, they took Banks home and then departed for a local honeymoon at a nearby hotel."

After getting settled in, the pair, who began dating in 2017, walked around the grounds, sat by the fireplace and then headed back into their room for the night. There, the actress and her husband took a selfie showing off their simple wedding bands.

A source tells E! News, "They wanted to sneak away quickly and have some alone time to celebrate. With the holidays coming this week, they are all about family time right now and being together with the kids."

"They weren't able to do the big exotic honeymoon, but are planning for that," our insider explains. "Getting away locally made the most sense with the short amount of time there was."

Indeed, simplicity has been a theme for them this weekend.