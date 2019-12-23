All the Details on Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Staycation Honeymoon

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 3:06 PM
Hilary Duff's dreams have officially been made.
Over the weekend, the Lizzie McGuire star married her longtime love Matthew Koma during a backyard ceremony at their home in L.A. Now, the duo are taking the time to relish in their newlywed bliss during their California staycation honeymoon. Following their Saturday evening nuptials, Duff and Koma took daughter Banks, 14 months, out for breakfast in Studio City. "They both wore their new wedding bands and were all smiles," an eyewitness tells E! News. "After breakfast, they took Banks home and then departed for a local honeymoon at a nearby hotel."
After getting settled in, the pair, who began dating in 2017, walked around the grounds, sat by the fireplace and then headed back into their room for the night. There, the actress and her husband took a selfie showing off their simple wedding bands.
A source tells E! News, "They wanted to sneak away quickly and have some alone time to celebrate. With the holidays coming this week, they are all about family time right now and being together with the kids."
"They weren't able to do the big exotic honeymoon, but are planning for that," our insider explains. "Getting away locally made the most sense with the short amount of time there was."
Indeed, simplicity has been a theme for them this weekend.
As a source previously told E!, their nuptials were "beautiful" and "intimate," taking place just before sunset. Guests included her sister Haylie Duff as well as pal Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith.
"The evening moved into a different tent for dinner and dancing and everyone seemed to have a great time," a source shared. "The entire night was filled with constant laughter and cheering."
As for the bride's gown, she wore a custom, ivory Jenny Packham gown, which featured cascading, cape sleeves and dramatic shoulders. But perhaps the most important detail of all was her nod to Banks and son Luca, 7 (with ex Mike Comrie).
"There's a sweet little embroidery with our initials," she told Vogue. "There's an 'M' and an 'H' and then the date of our wedding. And over here, there's initials for our kids. There's Luca's and Banks' and they're part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life."
"Maybe someday Banks will want to wear my dress," Duff added. "She can add to it."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?