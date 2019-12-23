See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Christmas Card With Archie

Shutterstock
by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 2:55 PM
Shutterstock
Meghan Markle and Prince Harryare making our Christmas dreams come true.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the people the latest picture of their baby boy, Archie Harrison, in the form of a Christmas card.
The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the GIF (so very modern, Sussexes!) on Twitter, writing, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"
In the black and white snapshot, baby Archie takes center stage as his proud mum and dad admire their bundle of joy in front of a Christmas tree.
A source previously said that Meghan and Harry chose these photos to "reflect that Doria is very much part of their family and of Archie's upbringing."
To the average reader, this photo would appear to be the typical, run of the mill family picture, but the source said it technically breaks from tradition.
"It is a break with protocol from traditional royal Christmas cards, which haven't historically included grandparents—for instance, Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have never appeared on any of their Christmas card images," the insider explained.
Nonetheless, it's a refreshing sight. This is just one of the few glimpses into their private life Harry and Meghan have offered since they wed in 2018. Over the past year and a half, the new parents have shared photos from their nuptials and various royal engagements, while keeping their day-to-day life very intimate, to say the least.
Normally, the public would see more of Harry and Meghan, but this fall the duo chose to take their small family across the pond for the holidays. A family spokesperson recently confirmed that they're currently enjoying "the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
A source previously told E! News that the family of three spent Thanksgiving in Los Angeles with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland. In addition, the source says the Sussex's intend on celebrating Christmas with Doria, rather than the rest of the royal family at Sandringham, a choice which has drawn some attention from both critics and fans.
However, any gossip about their extended vacation to California was quelled when the Sussex spokesperson stated, "the decision is line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal family and has the support of Her Majesty the Queen."
Plus, it's not out of the norm for royals to spend holidays with their respective in-laws. After all, Kate and Prince Williamspent Christmas 2012 with the Middletons.
Regardless of their location, there's no doubt the Sussex's will have a happy holiday.
