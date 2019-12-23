See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's First Christmas Card With Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harryare making our Christmas dreams come true.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave the people the latest picture of their baby boy, Archie Harrison, in the form of a Christmas card.

The Queen's Commonwealth Trust shared the interactive snapshot on Twitter, writing, "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

A source previously said that Meghan and Harry chose these photos to "reflect that Doria is very much part of their family and of Archie's upbringing."

To the average reader, this photo would appear to be the typical, run of the mill family picture, but the source said it technically breaks from tradition. "It is a break with protocol from traditional royal Christmas cards, which haven't historically included grandparents—for instance, Kate Middleton's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, have never appeared on any of their Christmas card images," the insider explained.