Best Lululemon After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it's OK fellow procrastinators because the Lululemon After Christmas Sale is here! Whether you're doing holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale. In 2018, the Lululemon After Christmas Sale is here included up to 35% off sale items! And with your new year's resolutions being weighed out and mulled over, gearing up (and stocking up your workout clothing) will only help support a successful 2020.

Between nylon jogger pants to lightweight running jackets to flowy knit capes, there's tons of ways to fuse fashion and fitness into your workout goals!

From stylish workout bags to unexpected nylon tie skirts to trusty mock turtlenecks, now's the time to score major savings at severely reduced prices. Our favorite? This long red puffer jacket, because DUH.

Here are seven of our favorites below.