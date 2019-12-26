Best Lululemon After Christmas Sale Deals 2019

Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
by Jake Thompson | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 1:40 PM
Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it's OK fellow procrastinators because the Lululemon After Christmas Sale is here! Whether you did holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale, and the Lululemon After Christmas Sale has deals up to 50% off! And with your new year's resolutions being mulled over, gearing up (and stocking up your workout clothing) will only help support a successful 2020.
Between nylon jogger pants to lightweight running jackets to flowy knit capes, there's tons of ways to fuse fashion and fitness into your workout goals!
From stylish workout bags to unexpected nylon tie skirts to trusty mock turtlenecks, now's the time to score major savings at severely reduced prices. Our favorite? This long red puffer jacket, because DUH.
Here are seven of our favorites below.
Start the new year in a bold new way with this lightweight—and gorgeous—long puffer jacket! Also available in black.
With a sophisticated look and deceivingly low-maintenance fabric, these woven pants are perfect for weekdays and work trips. Also available in black.
Easy-care fabric with a sophisticated look makes this high-waisted skirt the perfect choice for office hours and happy hours. Also available in black.
From yoga to whatever's next, this bag—inspired by our iconic shopper tote—has room for the essentials. Also available in black.
Get swept off your feet by the unique silhouette of this buttery-soft bomber. A cinchable hem lets you change your shape and style.
This soft, stretchy Merino Wool-blend sweater makes it easy to be grateful for every day—even the really, really cold ones. Also available in true navy, silver lilac and arctic plum.
A transitional layering piece perfect for travel days or those days you want to feel like you're wrapped in your favorite blanket.
—Originally published Dec. 25, 2019, at 5 p.m. PT
