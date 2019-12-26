What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Walmart

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 5:00 AM
Happy post-holidays, shoppers! Now begins the season of returns, exchanges and getting what you really want—especially if someone was kind and smart enough to give you a gift card to Walmart. Now, chances are you may already know exactly what you're gonna get with said card, but just in case, we've rounded up some items that we'll be getting with ours.
From Scoop's stylish faux-fur jacket and shearling boots to the coveted Apple Watch, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points...
With a built-in +Control Pad and a sleek unibody design, Nintendo Switch Lite is great for on-the-go gaming. Hailed as one of Ellen DeGeneres' top holiday picks for 2019, the Nintendo Switch Lite is compatible with popular games such as Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and more. So get the gaming system you can take with you anywhere!
We've been wanting this oh-so-fab jacket since the Scoop winter collection launched, so you best believe we're adding it to our cart. Everything we've bought from the Scoop collection so far has been great quality (and sold out)—and we get compliments on these pieces wherever we go.
This 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker has the functions of a slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sautee, yogurt maker and warmer all in one conveniently sized appliance. Our fave feature? The 5 Smart Programs for one-touch cooking of white rice, brown rice, mixed grains, quinoa and oatmeal. Hello, easy 2020 meal prep!
Did Santa forget to bring you your new Apple Watch? Then get in now! This smartwatch has GPS, Always-On Retina display, emergemcy SOS, a 30% larger screen, and it's swimproof, just to name a few of its features.
Like we said above, we love the Scoop collection at Walmart. So score these tall, stacked heel boots too. Also available in taupe.
