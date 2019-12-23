EXCLUSIVE!

Reba McEntire's Christmas Celebrations Wouldn't Be Complete Without Kelly Clarkson

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 1:18 PM

Reba McEntire has so much to celebrate this holiday season. 

The country music legend is bidding farewell to another unforgettable year with some well-deserved R&R with her loved ones. Reba tells E! in a new interview that she's looking forward to reflecting on her many cherished memories alongside family, indulging in a few movie marathons and planning for an even bigger 2020. Not to mention that Reba is nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammys, so the start of next year is sure to be jam-packed. 

E!: What are some holiday traditions you love participating in with your family every year?

Reba McEntire: We used to watch Christmas Vacation every Christmas Eve. We would giggle at the same places every time we watched it! More recently, we've started making new traditions and now we watch Elf or Nacho Libre! Nacho Libre isn't really a Christmas movie, but we still think it's hysterical!

E!: What Christmas songs and albums do you love listening to during the holidays?

RM: I love to listen to Kelly Clarkson‘s Wrapped In Red album. Also, "Mele Kalikimaka" makes me smile every time I hear it!

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2019: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

 E!: Is there a dish you love to cook or eat every holiday season?

RM: I love sweet potatoes so anything that has sweet potatoes in it is going to be my favorite!

E!: Looking back on 2019, what are some of your best memories personally and professionally?

RM: 2019 has been a terrific and fun year for me. I traveled a lot this summer with friends and got to see lots of beautiful places in the United States. It just reminds me how thankful I am to be living in this country. I got to spend a lot of quality time with my family. Everything professionally has been going great, and hosting the CMAs with Carrie [Underwood] and Dolly [Parton] was definitely a highlight of the year. Personally I am happy as I can be, so what more can you ask for?

E!: Looking ahead to 2020, what are you most looking forward to?

RM: Continuing to be happy. I have lots to look forward to—like going out a new arena tour, continuing my residency with Brooks & Dunn in Vegas, a new podcast with Spotify and several other projects in the works! I am very grateful that I get to keep doing what I love with people I love!

Wishing Reba a healthy and happy holiday season!

