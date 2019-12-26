What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Sephora

Happy post-holidays, shoppers! Now begins the season of returns, exchanges and getting what you really want—especially if someone was kind and smart enough to give you a gift card to Sephora. Now, chances are you may already know exactly what you're gonna get with said card, but just in case, we've rounded up some items that we'll be getting with ours.

From the new Melt Cosmetics Radioactive Pressed Pigment Palette to the coveted Dyson Airwrap Styler, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points...

Melt Cosmetics Radioactive Pressed Pigment Palette

Ready to be bold in 2020? A Sephora exclusive, this eight-shade neon palette of powerful mattes and dynamic iridescent hues delivers an outrageous color payoff.

Ecomm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Sephora
$48 Sephora
Milk Makeup Vegan Milk Moisturizer

An online exclusive, use this nourishing daily moisturizer with a unique blend of vegan milks for complete yet lightweight hydration.

Ecomm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Sephora
$38 Sephora
Sephora Favorites Perfume Sampler

Simply the best way to find your new signature scent. A $111 value, this sampler includes: Tory Burch Signature, Atelier Cologne Clementine California Cologne Absolue, Clean Reserve Solar Bloom, Prada Candy, Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue, Burberry My Burberry Blush, Versace Bright Crystal, Chloé, Nest Black Tulip, Tom Ford Black Orchid, Tocca Gia, Yves Saint Laurent Black Opium and. Marc Jacobs Daisy. Choose your favorite, and then take the included scent certificate to any U.S. Sephora store to redeem for a full size of your favorite featured fragrance at no extra cost.

Ecomm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Sephora
$65 Sephora
Foreo UFO

Get otherworldly skin with this next-level treatment tool, which works in conjunction with Foreo's UFO-activated sheet masks to brighten dull skin, lift and firm, reduce signs of aging and make you glow like the rock star you are. The UFO offers warm and cool temp options, pulsation intensity, and LED light wavelengths that activate your face mask on a deeper level. Don't be surprised if people think you had work done!

Splurge-Worthy Gifts
$279 Sephora
Slip Silk Pillowcase

Treat yourself to the gift on everyone's wish list this year. Traditional pillowcases don't slip, and over time, this causes damage to delicate facial skin and hair. Slip silk is so gentle, it allows skin and hair to glide across the surface—protecting and hydrating skin, reducing split ends, and ensuring a longer-lasting blowout.

12 Gifts of Self Care
$85 Sephora
Huda Beauty Nude Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette

A Sephora exclusive, this best-selling mini eyeshadow palette features nine variations of the sexiest nude shades designed to be worn by everyone.

Ecomm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Sephora
$29 Sephora
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Body Lotion

Surely you've heard of the CBD craze and wondered if it's worth anything? If over 100 five-star reviews are to be believed, this lotion wins everything. With an extra-strength infusion of CBD, moisturizing shea butter and menthyl ethylamido oxalate (which offers a natural cooling sensation), reviewers say this lotion relieves pain, helps with sunburn and alleviates swelling.

12 Gifts of Self Care
$60 Sephora
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Glossy Posse Mini Gloss Bomb Set

Give yourself the gift of explosive shine with this limited-edition Sephora excluisve collection of five mini Gloss Bomb shades, featuring bestselling FU$$Y and four brand-new shades, in a keepsake tin.

Holiday Beauty
$42 Sephora
Tan Luxe The Body Illuminating Self-Tan Drops

This is one of our fave self-tanners out there. Depending on how dark you want to go, you mix a few drops with your go-to moisturizer or body oil. It doesn't hurt that it's packed with nourishing raspberry seed oil and vitamin E as well as Tan-Luxe's Cellutone Complex, which firms skin.

Ecomm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards On at Sephora
$59 Sephora
Dyson Airwrap Styler

You can pretty much get rid of any other hairstyling tool you own, 'cause you can literally do everything with the Dyson Airwrap. And we do mean everything—curl, wave, smooth and dry your hair without extreme heat using a variety of attachments, including a smoothing brush, round volumizing brush, a pre-styling dryer, and more.

Splurge-Worthy Gifts
$549 Sephora

See our list of Best After Christmas Sales A to Z for more amazing deals!

