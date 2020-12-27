Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos
Update!

What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Amazon

From the stylish Fitbit Sense to the coveted Cinemood Portable Movie Theater, you'll find ways to treat yourself on Amazon.

By Katherine Riley, Carolin Lehmann Dec 27, 2020 12:00 PM
E-Comm: What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Amazon 2020E! Illustration

Happy post-holidays, shoppers! Now begins the season of returns, exchanges and getting what you really want—especially if someone was kind and smart enough to give you an Amazon gift card. Now, chances are you may already know exactly what you're gonna get with said card, but just in case, we're sharing what we'll be getting with ours.

From the stylish Fitbit Sense to the coveted Cinemood Portable Movie Theater, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points below.

This $35 Oversized Sweater Dress Has Over 3,700 5-Star Amazon Reviews

Fitbit Sense

This smart watch has so many cool features, like that it detects electrodermal activity which may indicate your body's response to stress and it measures any heart rhythm irregularity. It also measures your temperature, has a built in GPS for your runs and so much more.

$279
Amazon

Cinemood Portable Movie Theater

Create your own movie theater anywhere you go! This portable, smart mini projector creates up to 12-feet projection in a darker environment. No connection to computer or wall outlet is needed. Access and stream Amazon Prime Videos, Netflix and YouTube directly directly on Cinemood to enjoy anywhere, without WiFi.

$399
Amazon

Kodak Dock Plus Portable Instant Photo Printer

This convenient printer dock lets you print photos direct from your smartphone. A holiday best-seller, snap it up while it's still in stock!

$150
$125
Amazon

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones With Alexa

Clear away the distractions of the world, and focus on what matters most with these headphones. Go deeper into your music, work and passions with no noise in the way. Plus, with Amazon Alexa, you can enjoy entertainment, get information and manage your day.

$349
Amazon

Ninja Air Fryer

Still don't have that air fryer? Well now is the time to buy it, friend. Air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food to your heart's (and tummy's) content with this best-seller.

$130
$80
Amazon

Amazon Prime Membership

This is our favorite item on this list. We love our Prime membership. You get fast, free delivery, can watch thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists; plus score free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, exclusive access to deals, Twitch and much more. What are you waiting for?

$39-$119
Amazon

- Originally published on Dec. 26, 2019 at 4:30 a.m. PST.

