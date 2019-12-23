If the Friends Reunion Happens, It Could Be Something "Ongoing"

It's been 15 years since Friends went off the air and the whole cast—Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc—has yet to reunite on camera. The closest viewers got was in 2016 for a TV special honoring sitcom director James Burrows. But that might change.

Aniston alluded to some kind of reunion, just not a reboot or revival, while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. And as later reported by The Hollywood Reporter, some type of reunion special is in the works at HBO Max, the new streaming platform from WarnerMedia that will also be home to all 10 seasons of Friends.

Robert Greenblatt, chairman of WarnerMedia Entertainment and direct-to-consumer services, confirmed something is still in the works—and it could be big.