The Best Social Media Moments of the Decade

Indulge us in a walk down memory lane.

It's 10 years ago. Justin Bieber is a moppet-haired Canadian creeping onto the Billboard charts with "One Time" and "One Less Lonely Girl" (not a soul, outside of his team, really, has heard him sing a note of "Baby"). Meghan Markle is doing her best to piece together a career with television guest spots and a gig as a briefcase girl on Deal or No Deal. Her future husband, Prince Harry, still living that bachelor life, isn't aware that the woman who will become his whole world even exists.

Instagram hasn't been invented yet, Ashton Kutcher has just bested Britney Spears and CNN in the race to gain more than one million followers on Twitter and no one had even heard of the Ice Bucket Challenge.

You could argue it was a simpler time and more than a few celebrities have contended just that in citing their reasons for pulling back from social media and the endless cycle of commentary it creates.