Best Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Deals 2019

Nordstrom
by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 3:30 PM
If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it's OK fellow procrastinators: enter Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale. Whether you're doing holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, and home so you take home all your favorite designer brands—Free People, Madewell, Nike, Something Navy, Topshop, Urban Decay—at severely discounted prices.
Maybe you've been saving up for Michael Kors puffer jacket all year? Now's the time to score one! Maybe you've been eyeing some Sam Edelman leather booties this coming winter season? What's stopping you from taking them home today? Especially when they are drastically marked down. Our favorite? This luxe cashmere hat and scarf set, of course.
The sale lasts through January 1, 2020 and free shipping applies for orders over $89!
Here are five of our favorites below.
A puff exterior and faux fur trim on the hood will keep you warm this winter! Also available in black, steel, cream, midnight and dark olive. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, and home.
A sophisticated leather bootie with a side zipper and back pull-tab offers a versatile, chic appearance. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, and home.
This luxe and velvety whipped formula re-hydrates, retexturizes and re-energizes skin with a cooling, instant burst of hydration. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, and home.
A signature bow sets off the polished style of a textured leather satchel that moves seamlessly from office to off-duty wear. Also available in pink and black. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, and home.
This oh-so-cozy cashmere set includes one crown knit beanie and a matching scarf embellished in studs. Available in black, camel and derby. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, and home.
Shop the entire Nordstrom Rack Clear The Rack Sale at nordstromrack.com!
