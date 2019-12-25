Best Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Deals 2019

by Jake Thompson | Wed., Dec. 25, 2019 3:30 PM

Best Black Friday Deals, Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it's OK fellow procrastinators: enter Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale. Whether you're doing holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashionbeauty, and home so you take home all your favorite designer brands—Free People, Madewell, Nike, Something Navy, Topshop, Urban Decay—at severely discounted prices.

Maybe you've been saving up for Michael Kors puffer jacket all year? Now's the time to score one! Maybe you've been eyeing some Sam Edelman leather booties this coming winter season? What's stopping you from taking them home today? Especially when they are drastically marked down. Our favorite? This luxe cashmere hat and scarf set, of course. 

The sale lasts through January 1, 2020 and free shipping applies for orders over $89!

Here are five of our favorites below.

Larry Levine Faux Fur Trim Hooded Coat

A puff exterior and faux fur trim on the hood will keep you warm this winter! Also available in black, steel, cream, midnight and dark oliveThe Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashionbeauty, and home.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale
$245
$65 Nordstrom Rack
Sam Edelman Wendall Leather Bootie

A sophisticated leather bootie with a side zipper and back pull-tab offers a versatile, chic appearance. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashionbeauty, and home.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale
$150
$68 Nordstrom Rack
Philosophy Renewed Hope In A Jar Re-energizing Moisture Mask

This luxe and velvety whipped formula re-hydrates, retexturizes and re-energizes skin with a cooling, instant burst of hydration. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashionbeauty, and home.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale
$37
$15 Nordstrom Rack
Ted Baker London Aarilli Bow Leather Satchel

A signature bow sets off the polished style of a textured leather satchel that moves seamlessly from office to off-duty wear. Also available in pink and blackThe Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashionbeauty, and home.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale
$295
$109 Nordstrom Rack
Michael Kors Stud Stripe Hat & Scarf Set

This oh-so-cozy cashmere set includes one crown knit beanie and a matching scarf embellished in studs. Available in black, camel and derbyThe Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashionbeauty, and home.

Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale
$88
$19 Nordstrom Rack

Shop the entire Nordstrom Rack Clear The Rack Sale at nordstromrack.com!

