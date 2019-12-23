Sofia Richie, Scott Disick and More Stars Slammed for Promoting Saudi Arabia Music Festival

These social media posts are spurring the wrong kind of buzz.

Over the weekend, famous faces like Scott Disick, Sofia Richie, Irina Shayk and more jetted off to Saudi Arabia for the inaugural MDL Beast, described as "a three day festival bringing together the best in electronic music, performing arts and culinary craft—just outside of Riyadh." The famous attendees, among them models Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, Jourdan Dunn and Stella Maxwell as well as actors Armie Hammer and Ryan Phillippe, documented their trip with posts mentioning the festival or showing themselves at the event.

"Made it to Saudi! Can't wait for tonight @mdlbeast," Richie captioned snaps of herself posing inside The Ritz-Carlton in Riyadh. "Last night @mdlbeast festival. Thanks Saudi for a great trip, now home for the holidays," Disick said of a shot of him at the event.

With thousands of likes each, the many Instagram post have certainly not gone unnoticed. Now, the stars are facing backlash for their social media promotion of the festival in a country condemned for its human rights record.

Instagram account Diet Prada criticized the influencers for allegedly accepting money to promote the event, and, as it claimed, "to rehabilitate the image of Saudi Arabia." It also highlighted complaints on social media of women allegedly being groped and sexually harassed at the festival.