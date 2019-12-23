Everything Brian Austin Green Has Said About Parenting His 4 Kids

Instagram / Megan Fox
When it comes to parenting, Brian Austin Green has a full plate.
The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum is dad to four youngsters, beginning with 17-year-old son, Kassius, who he welcomed with ex Vanessa Marcil in 2002. In 2012, he and wife Megan Fox became parents to now-7-year-old son Noah, followed by 5-year-old son Bodhi and 3-year-old son Journey.
And, as he he put it to People back in 2016 at the time of Fox's third pregnancy, "You know, nothing is planned...None of them are ever planned. You kind of just go with it."
"At my age, to be having three babies, is crazy," Green added. "I'll be 43 this year."
Now, at 46 years old, he's juggling a teenager and three single-digit kiddos. While the celebrity pair have been known to keep their kids mostly out of the spotlight, they do post snaps of their family from time to time on social media.
Green most recently shared a rare post about an outing with his oldest son, Kassius, to see Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
"JJ, thank you for giving my son and I not only a really great experience, but delivering a finale to something that has been a huge part of our lives in what I felt was a really respectful way :))," the actor wrote on Instagram.
"Had an amazing time seeing #theriseofskywalker with my dad yesterday," Kassius said over on his account. "I'm so happy that we got to experience the end of the saga that is so important to both of our childhoods together:))" Like father, like son!
For more of Brian and Megan's quotes on parenthood, keep scrolling!
"I think we just encourage them," Green told reporters of parenting his and Megan's kids. "We don't encourage them to be themselves, we just encourage whoever they are."
Instagram / Megan Fox
"We parent together. I'm much more the bad cop than she is and at first that sort of was an issue for us, and now we listen to each other and we talk to each other about things, and then if she doesn't like something or I don't, we respect it and we listen to it and we co-parent well I think right now," he told Rachael Ray in 2019.
"I hated being famous during 90210. I have a beautiful wife. I have an amazing 8-year-old son," he told Details in 2010. "I love acting, but this is just my job."
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
"You know, nothing is planned," he told People at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach Celebrity Race. "None of them are ever planned. You kind of just go with it. At my age, to be having three babies, is crazy. I'll be 43 this year."
Stoianov/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
"To a certain degree, the actual birthing process for me is always terrifying because it's so unpredictable. It doesn't matter how many times you do it, you don't know exactly how it's going to go," she told Fandango. "It's your child and you want it to be perfect, and you want everyone to be healthy at the end of it."
Stoianov/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
"I love it. I mean, it's different with my family now," he shared with Us when explaining how fatherhood keeps him a little more cautious at the race track. "They don't even know I'm here. Maybe [they think I'm a cool dad] or maybe they'll just think I'm the old guy, and they won't care."
John Russo/Harper's Bazaar Arabia
"I don't think I need to teach my children with harsh words or with punishment. I believe that if I love them the right way, there's no need for that," she told Harper's Bazaar Arabia of her parenting philosophy. "I'm a free-spirit mother."
Youtube
"I love our family—I have a little football team that's going to take care of me," she once told The Daily Mail. "I like being around boys and being the center of attention in my family because I'm the matriarch, the queen bee. My husband is the sensitive type, he's not macho. And I'm going to raise our boys like that: sensitive, sweet, chivalrous types."
ADTJ/AKM-GSI
"The day that I said, 'I do,' I've never been more sure of anything in my life," he once told Details. "And it was the absolute perfect start to what we hope will be an amazing life together."
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
"I have a few drawers full [of kimonos]," Megan said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show. "I don't know exactly how many that is...My kids love it, especially Noah. He finds that to be a very magical thing when I float down the stairs in my silk kimono. He's very taken by that, and that's sort of an image I like to brand into him."
Hulu
"You don't hear an audible voice, but I feel like you receive messages from the child if you're open to it," she explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "For instance, this baby wanted me to live somewhere else, so we're moving to a whole different place in Los Angeles because I feel like that's where this baby wants to be raised."
SPOT/AKM-GSI
"We've lived together for three years. We have tattoos of each other's names," he shared all the way back in 2010. "I would love more kids. Right now, our biggest problem is rescuing pets from pet stores."
Sharpshooter Images /Splash
"Before you have kids you really do not understand how much work it is and how consuming it is," the actress revealed told Parents. "And then you have one and you're like 'Oh my God, my baby is my whole world.' Every moment of the day is dedicated to this one baby and then all of a sudden you have two babies! Their needs are so different."
