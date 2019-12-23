EXCLUSIVE!

Ricky Gervais Has the Perfect Golden Globes Drinking Game for Viewers to Play

by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019

For the fifth time, Ricky Gervais is back as Golden Globes host and he's come with a drinking game for all at home (and in the audience at the Beverly Hilton) that might cause some rough Monday mornings for all playing. "Here's a fun drinking game: Take a every time a celebrity looks like they want to punch me in the face," Gervais says in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Gervais first took the hosting gig in 2010 and says he did it because "it was a big opportunity; it was very flattering." Then, he did it a third time because everyone said he would never be asked back following the second time.

"It's just fun," he says in the exclusive sneak peek.

Photos

2020 Golden Globes Nominations: The TV Snubs and Surprises

"I try to make it a spectator sport. I think the first time people went, ‘Why is he saying these awful things?' and I think by the fourth time they went, ‘Oh, they're jokes,'" Gervais says.

So, why should viewers tune in for the ceremony? Especially if they've seen him host it four other times?

"I think people should watch because it's live, so anything can happen. All the stars are there, I will insult them if that's what you like," he says.

Click play on the video above to get a look back at some iconic Golden Globes moments. The 2020 ceremony features Ellen DeGeneres getting the Carol Burnett Award for her contribution to television and Tom Hanks receiving the Cecil B. DeMille for his contributions to the world of entertainment or "for being the nicest man in America."

The 2020 Golden Globes air Sunday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. live on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

