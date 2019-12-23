Ariana Grande Closes Out 2019 With Surprise Album k bye for now

Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to 2019 in the sweetest way.

On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped a new album k bye for now, a compilation of the live performances from several stops of her Sweetener World Tour. Featuring songs from 2018's Sweetener and 2019's thank u, next, the 32-song album was Ariana's way to end her fourth concert tour, which ran from March 18 until December 22, on a sweet note.

Excited to share the release with her fans, Ariana took to Twitter with a sweet message, writing, "A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u."

Also feeling a little sentimental about the tour's ending was Frankie Grande, who left his little sister a touching tribute on Instagram. "One chapter closes. another one begins. i am so proud of you ariana for the most beautiful piece of work you have ever gifted the planet... so far," the Celebrity Big Brother star said.