Hilary Duff's Wedding Dress Revealed: See the First Photo From Her and Matthew Koma's Nuptials

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 7:22 PM
She's hitched!
One day after she and longtime beau Matthew Koma officially said "I do," Hilary Duffblessed her Instagram followers with the first photo from her wedding. And yes, it's just as major as we expected it to be.
In the portrait, the newly minted bride and groom pose alongside a vintage Jeep Wagoneer adorned with flowers, tin cans and a "just married" sign scrawled across the window. "This," the Lizzie McGuire star captioned it. Matthew shared the same photo and wrote, "for the rest of forever... 12.21.19."
Of course, it's Hilary's absolutely breathtaking Jenny Packham bridal gown that really steals the show.
The Mrs. also gives special kudos to her glam team for pulling off such an unforgettable look, stylist Jessica Paster, makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan and hairstylist Nikki Lee. The Ceremonial Collective and Oren Co. are also credited as the couple's wedding planners.
A source previously described the ceremony as both "beautiful" and "intimate, which took place just before sunset in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home on Saturday.
At one point after Hilary and Matthew were officially named husband and wife, an eyewitness told E! News that the actress' 7-year-old son Luca took the mic with an announcement of his own. "They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!'" the insider shared. "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."
"The evening moved into a different tent for dinner and dancing and everyone seemed to have a great time," the eyewitness also said. "The entire night was filled with constant laughter and cheering."
Celebrity guests included Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith, as well as Hilary's sister Haylie Duff.
Hilary also posted a photo of her and Matthew showing off their gold wedding bands.
The newlyweds' Winter Solstice celebration comes more than two years after they first started dating and a year after they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Banks.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
