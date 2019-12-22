Beyoncé's Latest Feline-Inspired Fashion Looks Are Both Fierce and Fun

Instagram
Beyoncé is the gift that keeps on giving.
You never know when Queen B is going to surprise and bless us with her social media presence but today was our lucky day.
As pop culture fans prepare their last-minute holiday gifts and get ready for some much-needed time off work, the "Run the World" singer is channeling her inner Sasha Fierce for the 'gram.
Donning a custom Duckie Confetti leopard print corset, pencil skirt, and gloves, Queen B's latest feline-inspired look is one for the books. She also accessorized the fierce look with matching gloves, heels, and a pair of white cat-eye sunglasses.
The singer also wore a clutch and emerald statement chandelier earrings. As for her makeup look, the "Partition" singer kept it neutral wearing a nude shade on her lips and a subtle smokey eye.
While it's unclear where Queen B was headed to in this fabulous getup, it looks like she's got a busy weekend going on.
The Lion King actress, who voiced Nala in the Disney animated remake, was also spotted at a holiday party this weekend.
Ashley Everett, who also works as the artist's lead backup dancer and dance caption, shared a picture on Instagram of Beyoncé at the Parkwood Holiday Party.
"Happy to end this decade with the ones I started with," Everett wrote in the since-deleted Instagram post, alongside a photo booth pic of her with the Queen herself and other people.
The dancer and actress has also worked with other artists like Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, Ciara, Anitta and Sean Paul—to name a few.
The multi-hyphenate artist is also ending the decade on a strong note as she recently became one step closer to earning her first Oscars nomination.
Queen B was nominated for her song "Spirit" from The Lion King. It's also the only film with two songs on the list ("Never Too Late" written by Tim Rice and Elton John is also nominated in the same category for Original Song).
In January of 2020, the singer will also release her debut Ivy Park collection with Adidas.
Of the collection, the singer told Elle earlier this month, "This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, the ultimate power. I focused on designing a unisex collection of footwear and apparel because I saw so many men in IVY PARK. The way they have embraced the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender-neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a chance on myself when I bought my company back. We all have the confidence in us to take chances and bet on ourselves."