Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate the Holidays With Christmas Cookie Clones

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 4:55 PM
And the award for cutest holiday couple goes to...
Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott posted on his Instagram page on Sunday a photo of himself and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel holding up Christmas cookies custom-made to look like them. Each was designed with Santa hats, while his sported brown eyes and hers, her trademark baby blues.
"When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people...the result is magical :)" wrote Jonathan, 41.
"Was a really nice night. ❤️," commented his 43-year-old brother and co-star J.D. Scott.
Jonathan also posted a pic of a custom-made Guess Who? game featuring the actress and members of his family, including twin brother and co-star Drew Scott.
He also shared a photo of himself and Zooey posing with magician David Copperfield backstage at his Las Vegas show.
"Thanks @D_Copperfield for such a great time last night," the HGTV star wrote. "You definitely had us on the edges of our seats."
E! News learned in September that Zooey, 39, and Jonathan were dating. On Halloween, they attended J.D.'s movie-themed wedding to Annalee Belle in Las Vegas, dressed as superheroes. In November, Zooey and Jonathan made their red carpet debut as a couple.
Later that month, they celebrated Thanksgiving together.
Last week, Zooey and Jonathan returned to the red carpet to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
