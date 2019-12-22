Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate the Holidays With Christmas Cookie Clones

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 4:55 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

And the award for cutest holiday couple goes to...

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott posted on his Instagram page on Sunday a photo of himself and girlfriend Zooey Deschanel holding up Christmas cookies custom-made to look like them. Each was designed with Santa hats, while his sported brown eyes and hers, her trademark baby blues.

"When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people...the result is magical :)" wrote Jonathan, 41.

"Was a really nice night. ❤️," commented his 43-year-old brother and co-star J.D. Scott.

Jonathan also posted a pic of a custom-made Guess Who? game featuring the actress and members of his family, including twin brother and co-star Drew Scott.

He also shared a photo of himself and Zooey posing with magician David Copperfield backstage at his Las Vegas show.

"Thanks @D_Copperfield for such a great time last night," the HGTV star wrote. "You definitely had us on the edges of our seats."

E! News learned in September that Zooey, 39, and Jonathan were dating. On Halloween, they attended J.D.'s movie-themed wedding to Annalee Belle in Las Vegas, dressed as superheroes. In November, Zooey and Jonathan made their red carpet debut as a couple.

Photos

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott: Romance Rewind

Later that month, they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

Last week, Zooey and Jonathan returned to the red carpet to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Beyonce

Beyoncé's Latest Feline-Inspired Fashion Looks Are Both Fierce and Fun

Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma Are Married! Inside Their At-Home Wedding

Christina Anstead

Christina and Ant Anstead Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With Touching Wedding Video

Cody Simpson, Jordy Murray, Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson Seen With Playboy Model Jordy Murray as Miley Cyrus Shares "Sad Christmas Song"

Rachel Bilson, Bill Hader

Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Fuel Romance Rumors Before the Holidays

Jenni Farley, JWoww, Zack Clayton Carpinello, 2019 CMT Music Awards

JWoww and Jersey Shore Co-Stars Celebrate Her Boyfriend Zack Carpinello's Birthday

Rihanna, Fashion Police Widget, The Fashion Awards

Rihanna Keeps Trolling Fans Waiting for Her New Album

TAGS/ Zooey Deschanel , Couples , Property Brothers , Top Stories , Apple News , Holidays , Christmas
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.