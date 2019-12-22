Christina and Ant Anstead Celebrate 1-Year Anniversary With Touching Wedding Video

Congratulations to these two lovebirds!

Christina Anstead and Ant Anstead are officially celebrating their first year of marriage and they couldn't be any happier.

The Flip Flop star took to Instagram to share an IGTV video of her special day. The two tied the knot last year and exchanged their vows in a secret "winter wonderland" ceremony at their home in Newport Beach, Calif. For her wedding, the bride wore a lace mermaid-style wedding gown and the groom donned a dark gray suit.

In the 4-minute video that Christina shared, the two look head over heels for one another.

She wrote on Instagram, "Happy Anniversary. 1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this! What a year it's been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea. @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you."

Her husband also took to Instagram to wish his wife a happy anniversary, writing, "Holy smokes!!!! A year ago! And What a year! We have done enough for several life times! I am blessed, I am lucky, I am loved, I am full, I am happy, I am yours. You saved me and you complete me!!!! you are PERFECT!!! My wife!"