Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Surprise Fans With Pizzas Before the Holidays

If there's one gift idea that never fails, it's pizza.

Actress Jenny McCarthyand New Kids On The Block member Donnie Wahlberg know the way to their fans' hearts and stomachs this holiday season as they surprised a handful of fans with pizza delivered straight to their house.

The lucky recipients of these Christmas miracle pizzas were delighted to receive these gifts in the mail and shared their unboxing on social media.

But you might be wondering what prompted these two to surprise these fans with a holiday treat—earlier this year, during a NKOTB show, some fans showed up to the concert hungry because they didn't have time to eat. I mean, who can blame them? They didn't want to miss a once in a lifetime concert.

So to show how grateful McCarthy and Wahlberg are for their unrelenting support, they decided to surprise fans with pizzas from Giordano's earlier this week.