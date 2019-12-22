Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg Surprise Fans With Pizzas Before the Holidays

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 3:41 PM
If there's one gift idea that never fails, it's pizza.
Actress Jenny McCarthyand New Kids On The Block member Donnie Wahlberg know the way to their fans' hearts and stomachs this holiday season as they surprised a handful of fans with pizza delivered straight to their house.
The lucky recipients of these Christmas miracle pizzas were delighted to receive these gifts in the mail and shared their unboxing on social media.
But you might be wondering what prompted these two to surprise these fans with a holiday treat—earlier this year, during a NKOTB show, some fans showed up to the concert hungry because they didn't have time to eat. I mean, who can blame them? They didn't want to miss a once in a lifetime concert.
So to show how grateful McCarthy and Wahlberg are for their unrelenting support, they decided to surprise fans with pizzas from Giordano's earlier this week.
One fan took a video of herself pulling up in front of her house to the special package.
"Okay so I had to take a video because this is probably the coolest thing that has happened ever," the fan said. "It's from Giordano's. I'm intrigued, who is sending me pizza? What! Shut up. Shut up. Shut up."
Clearly, this fan was over the moon to be receiving a special gift from her favorite celebs.
"So that might have been the coolest Christmas delivery I've ever gotten. Thank you so much Donnie and Jenny. You are the best and the coolest to your fans. We love you and Merry Christmas," she continued.
Other fans also took to social media to share pictures of their packages and to share selfies with the pizza they received from the NKOTB member and Jenny.
One Instagram user and fan (@themarylands), wrote on her post, "When you mention during a concert in May that you might not have had time for dinner and @donniewahlberg delivers in December :) #wearenothungryanymore #thankfulfordonnie."
It's a good year to be a New Kid On The Block fan!
