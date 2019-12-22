Rachel Bilson and Bill Hader Fuel Romance Rumors Before the Holidays

New couple alert?

Rachel Bilson and former co-star Bill Hader fueled romance rumors when they were photographed getting drinks at a Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday. TMZ, which posted a pic of the two, reported that they were joined by members of his family.

The 38-year-old The O.C. and Hart of Dixie alum and the 41-year-old star of HBO's Barry have not commented on the nature of their relationship. They had first sparked romance rumors last month, when they were reportedly spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Their Tulsa sighting comes more than two years after Bilson split from husband Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter, Briar Rose. Also two years ago, Hader filed for divorce from Maggie Carey after 11 years together. They share three daughters—Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Carey wrote and directed the 2013 comedy film The To Do List, which starred Hader and Bilson. Their characters take part in an intimate scene.

"It's like, 'No, you're not the hot guy in the movie. You get to have sex with Rachel Bilson but it's a mercy situation,'" Hader told USA Today.