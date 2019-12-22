Teresa Giudice Looks Cozy With Ex Tony After Joe Giudice Split

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 12:50 PM
The holiday season just got a little cozier for newly single Teresa Giudice.
The 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey star was photographed this weekend walking and sharing a hug outside a restaurant in New Jersey with former flame Anthony Delorenzo, aka "Tony the Pool Guy," who has appeared on the Bravo reality show before. Teresa wore a black puffer jacket with matching skinny jeans and lace-up boots, while Tony, 47, sported a black sweatpants, a sweatshirt and sneakers.
The two, who dated when she was a teenager, have not commented on the nature of their relationship. The pics were taken days after E! News confirmed that Teresa and husband Joe Giudice, with whom she shares four daughters, split after 20 years of marriage. The 47-year-old has for the past two months been living in his native Italy and is currently awaiting possible permanent deportation from the United States, following a three-year prison sentence for fraud.
This past summer, Tony, a contractor, helped install a pool in the backyard of Teresa's New Jersey mansion. On recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it was revealed that the two have some romantic history.
"I remember when you guys dated for two seconds," joked cast member Dolores Catania. "Teresa was like 17 years old. Ya know, maybe they made out a little, maybe they went to the beach. That didn't last though, Joe was always crazy about her. He was not going to let her marry someone else."
In teaser for the current 10th season, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga asks her and Tony if they were "messing around, to which he responds, "We might've kissed."
Teresa later tells her friends on the episode that she and Tony "hooked up." Her lawyer told E! News at the tine that Tony is Teresa's "lifelong friend" and that she was talking about them "kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago."
Tony is also a friend of the family; Last week, he and Teresa posted on Instagram a video of him sitting at a kitchen counter with her brother. In November, he joined Joe Gorga and his wife and Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga for dinner.
Instagram / Joe Giudice
Meanwhile, Teresa appears to be on friendly terms with her ex Joe, at least on her part. After he posted on Instagram on Saturday a photo of him having dinner with friends, she complimented his appearance, writing, "The beard looks good."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?