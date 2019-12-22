Teresa Giudice Looks Cozy With Ex Tony After Joe Giudice Split

This past summer, Tony, a contractor, helped install a pool in the backyard of Teresa's New Jersey mansion. On recent episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it was revealed that the two have some romantic history.

"I remember when you guys dated for two seconds," joked cast member Dolores Catania. "Teresa was like 17 years old. Ya know, maybe they made out a little, maybe they went to the beach. That didn't last though, Joe was always crazy about her. He was not going to let her marry someone else."

In teaser for the current 10th season, Teresa's brother Joe Gorga asks her and Tony if they were "messing around, to which he responds, "We might've kissed."

Teresa later tells her friends on the episode that she and Tony "hooked up." Her lawyer told E! News at the tine that Tony is Teresa's "lifelong friend" and that she was talking about them "kissing when they were in high school more than 25 years ago."

Tony is also a friend of the family; Last week, he and Teresa posted on Instagram a video of him sitting at a kitchen counter with her brother. In November, he joined Joe Gorga and his wife and Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Melissa Gorga for dinner.