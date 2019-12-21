Country Singer Cam Gives Birth to Her First Child

Congratulations are in order for these two new parents!

Country music star Cam and her husband Adam Weaver just welcomed their first child together into the world.

On Saturday afternoon, Dec. 21, Cam took to Instagram to share the first pictures of her little bundle of joy. Cam shared a picture of herself and her husband gushing over their daughter and a couple of other pictures of her baby girl looking radiant.

Welcome to the world, Lucy Marvel Weaver!

Cam also wrote on Instagram, "breech at 39wks, a next-day c-section (ouch) & here we are... three of us now." According to Cam's Instagram Stories, the happy couple welcomed their daughter on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Prior to her post announcing the arrival of her daughter, Cam shared a pregnancy shot of herself and wrote, "Besides snacking & resting my big ol belly during these last days of pregnancy—I've been planning out how best to coordinate my 2020 album release schedule with my breastfeeding schedule. Boss mom sh*t!"