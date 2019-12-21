Victoria and David Beckham's Kids Are Baptized as Eva Longoria and Marc Anthony Are Named Godparents

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 4:10 PM

Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria, David Beckham, Marc Anthony

Victoria Beckham/Instagram

Today calls for a celebration.

On Saturday, Dec. 21, Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share that her daughter Harper Beckham and her son Cruz Beckham were baptized in front of friends and family. 

"Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family. So much to be grateful for x," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a beautiful picture of her two kids. "With love, VP x I love u @davidbeckham x."

Former Desperate Housewives actress and dear family friend Eva Longoria and singer Marc Anthony were among those named their godmother and godfather. 

In another post of the whole clan, the fashion designer wrote, "I couldn't be more proud of my children and thankful to my family and the most wonderful Godparents. We love you @evalongoria @kenpaves @marcanthony @davidgardner x kisses," she wrote

Longoria also took to her own Instagram to share the picture, marking the beautiful occasion, and wrote, "What an honor to serve as Godmother to the sweetest little girl in the world! Love you #HarperSeven." 

Photos

Victoria Beckham's Family Shows Love at Her Fashion Shows

It comes as no surprise that Longoria would be named Harper's godmother. 

After all, Longoria recently shared with Metro UK that "Harper's in love with Santi so that helps too. I have a built-in babysitter!"

Longoria, mother to baby Santiago, gushed about Harper's babysitting skills and about her dear friend's motherhood skills as well. 

"Victoria's an amazing mom. She's probably one of the first people I do turn to for advice for things," Longoria added. 

