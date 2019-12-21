Prince George Makes Christmas Pudding With the Royal Family in New Photos

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 2:00 PM

Prince George is the cutest royal baker!

The 6-year-old youngest heir to the British throne appears in new holiday photographs depicting the four generations of royalty: He is seen using a mixing bowl to make Christmas pudding along with his father Prince William, 37, grandfather Prince Charles, 71, and great-grandmother and reigning ceremonial monarch Queen Elizabeth II, 93. The traditional British dessert is typically made with plums or other fruit and is steamed, boiled or baked.

The pictures were taken in the Music Room of Buckingham Palace this month. They were released on Saturday as part of the launch of the Royal British Legion's "Together at Christmas" initiative, which is designed to provide extra support to the Armed Forces and veteran communities at the charity's annual festive events. The Queen has been a patron of the group since 1952.

George is wearing a white collared shirt with blue piping and dark pants. William wears a black suit, while Charles wears a blue pinstriped one. The Queen wears a pale blue dress.

Photos

Prince George's Cutest Photos

"The four generations of the Royal Family represent a cross-section of those supported by the Legion, from the children of service personnel, to Second World War veterans.
The puddings will become the centerpieces of next year's get togethers, and form part of 99 puddings distributed across the charity's network in the U.K. and the Commonwealth - also marking The Royal British Legion's 99th year," the Royal Family said in a statement.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Charles, Do not use til 2pm PT

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

Footage of the Christmas pudding preparation was also recorded for use in the Queen's upcoming annual Christmas Day Broadcast.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Charles, Do not use til 2pm PT

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

There mark the first official photos of George released by the Royal Family since they shared portraits of him and sister Princess Charlotte on their first day of school this year in September.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince George, Prince William, Prince Charles, Do not use til 2pm PT

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire

Since then, the press has photographed the kids at a soccer game with William and their mom Kate Middleton and also recently snapped the family arriving by car to the Queen's Christmas luncheon.

