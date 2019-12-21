50 Cent Rents Out Whole Toys 'R' Us for Son Before Christmas

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019 1:02 PM

50 Cent, Son, Sire Jackson, Christmans 2019, Toys 'R' Us

Instagram / Daphne Joy

It's good to be 50 Cent's son. Not only did Christmas come a few days early for Sire Jackson, 7, but boy, did Dad spare no expense!

Last year, all 885 Toys 'R' Us stores were closed after the company filed for bankruptcy. A few weeks ago, two were reopened under new ownership. One of them, located in the Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, NJ, was recently shut down down for a few hours just for 50 Cent, who treated and ex Daphne Joy's son to a private shopping spree.

A source confirmed to E! News that 50 Cent spent $100,000 to rent out the store and let the boy have anything he wanted in it.

Daphne posted photos of the event on her and the child's Instagram pages late on Friday.

"When I asked my Dad for the 'WHOLE Toys R Us Store' for Christmas I didn't think he would actually do it, but he did," read one post. "Thank you Daddy! Best Christmas Ever!"

A decal on the floor of the store read "Sire's Toys R Us" and featured a caricature of the boy. He and his parents posed with a store worker dressed up as Toys R' Us mascot, Geoffrey the Giraffe. Sire also played Rock, Paper, Scissors with the person.

"Christmas came early for Sire lol," Daphne said on her Instagram Story.

The child picked out a few gifts, such as a small plush Geoffrey, some LEGO sets and a NERF blaster.

"Daddy got Sire all the LEGOs, but not just all the LEGOs, all of Toys R' Us," Daphne said on her Instagram Story. "And what do you say to Daddy? Say, 'I love you!' Sire's in utter shock right now and disbelief."

"Yes we had a blast!" she wrote. "Thank u so much!"

50 Cent, Son, Sire Jackson, Christmans 2019, Toys 'R' Us

Instagram / Daphne Joy

Hi Geoffrey!

50 Cent and Sire pose with Geoffrey the Giraffe.

50 Cent, Son, Sire Jackson, Christmans 2019, Toys 'R' Us

Instagram / Daphne Joy

BFFs

Hugs!

50 Cent, Son, Sire Jackson, Christmans 2019, Toys 'R' Us

Instagram / Daphne Joy

Anybody for LEGOs?

50 Cent treats his son to a few sets.

50 Cent, Son, Sire Jackson, Christmans 2019, Toys 'R' Us

Instagram / Daphne Joy

Pow!

Sire tests out a NERF blaster.

50 Cent, Son, Sire Jackson, Christmans 2019, Toys 'R' Us

Instagram / Daphne Joy

Time for Mario Kart

50 Cent and his dad get their game on.

50 Cent, Son, Sire Jackson, Christmans 2019, Toys 'R' Us

Instagram / Daphne Joy

Sire's Toys 'R' Us

All you son, for just a few hours...

Sire is 50 Cent's youngest child. He also has an adult son from a previous relationship.

