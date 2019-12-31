A Justin Bieber Documentary Series Is Coming to YouTube

  • By
    &

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Justin Bieber, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Justin Bieber is ready to give fans a full circle look at his life and career trajectory. 

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, YouTube Originals announced that they were teaming up with the 25-year-old pop singer for Bieber's first-ever docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. he had recently teased on Instagram that a new "docu-series" was in the works but offered no other details.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube and take a deep look at the star's rise to fame. The docuseries, according to a press release, will serve as a homecoming for the "U Smile" singer who was discovered on the global platform in 2007. 

Of the docuseries, Bieber said, "When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey." 

Justin Bieber: Season will be a 10-episode original documentary that'll give fans a closer look at the making of Bieber's album in four years. 

It's safe to say that docuseries will be a raw, powerful and intimate portrayal of Bieber's artistic process of creating new music and fans will also get to learn more about his motivation for the new album as told by those close to Bieber—his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and the artist himself. 

Photos

Justin Bieber's Best Looks

Much to fans' delight, the 10-episode docuseries will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at his private life, including never-before-scene footage of his wedding to 23-year-old model Hailey Bieber

The two tied the knot in September 2018 but threw a bigger and more lavish wedding earlier this year in South Carolina. 

Justin Bieber, Hair, 2012

Getty Images

This latest announcement comes weeks after Bieber posted cryptic messages with a series of dates on Instagram, teasing a new docu-series, as well as a new tour, album and single, "Yummy," the latter of which is set for release on January 3.

Earlier in December, the "Sorry" singer wrote "2020" via Instagram Stories and then back in October, he also pledged to "release an album before Christmas" if his Instagram post, which has since been deleted, generated at least 20 million likes.

Earlier this month, an insider also told E! News that "the album is pretty much done and it will be out soon."

"They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020," the source added. "Justin is very excited to share new music and get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready." 

Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber

Robert O'Neil / SplashNews.com

Ready, indeed.

Fans will also see Bieber reflect on the trials and tribulations of growing up in the public eye, in his upcoming YouTube Originals docuseries, as he invites fans on the journey leading up to the release of the most personal album of his career.

It's safe to say Bieber is closing out the decade on a strong note and ready to take on 2020. 

After all, he's closing out 2019 as the most subscribed artist on the platform with 47.6 million subscribers and appears in six videos with over one billion views. He also has over 19 billion views on his Official Artist Channel. 

Justin Bieber: Seasons will be executive produced by Scooter BraunAllison Kaye and Scott Manson as well as Bieber himself. The YouTube Originals docuseries is set to premiere Monday, January 27 with new episodes launching each Monday and Wednesday. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Millie Bobby Brown, Fashion Police Widget

This Video of 7-Year-Old Millie Bobby Brown Singing Adele's "Someone Like You" Is Too Cute

Madonna, Ahlamalik Williams

Madonna Fuels Romance Rumors With 25-Year-Old Dancer Ahlamalik Williams

Mariah Carey, Fashion Police Widget

Mariah Carey Makes History With Major Music Milestone

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Is Getting a Docu-Series: See the "Raw, Powerful" Trailer

Concerts in 2020, Miranda Lambert, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Post Malone

20+ Must-See Concerts in 2020

Lizzo, Barack Obama, Olivia Wilde

Lizzo, Olivia Wilde and More Stars React to Barack Obama's 2019 "Favorites" Lists

Pop Culture Events in 2020, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Hilary Duff, Joanna Gaines, Nick Jonas

50 Pop Culture Events to Get You Excited for 2020

TAGS/ Justin Bieber , YouTube , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.