A Justin Bieber Documentary Series Is Coming to YouTube

Justin Bieber is ready to give fans a full circle look at his life and career trajectory.

On Tuesday, Dec. 31, YouTube Originals announced that they were teaming up with the 25-year-old pop singer for Bieber's first-ever docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons. he had recently teased on Instagram that a new "docu-series" was in the works but offered no other details.

The series will bring Bieber back to YouTube and take a deep look at the star's rise to fame. The docuseries, according to a press release, will serve as a homecoming for the "U Smile" singer who was discovered on the global platform in 2007.

Of the docuseries, Bieber said, "When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey."

Justin Bieber: Season will be a 10-episode original documentary that'll give fans a closer look at the making of Bieber's album in four years.

It's safe to say that docuseries will be a raw, powerful and intimate portrayal of Bieber's artistic process of creating new music and fans will also get to learn more about his motivation for the new album as told by those close to Bieber—his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and the artist himself.