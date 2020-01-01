Flashback: See Tom Hanks, Jennifer Aniston and More Stars at 2010 Golden Globes

Another decade is gone, but at least the '20s are starting off with award season.
In honor of this great start to the year, it seems only fitting for one to take a look back at the Golden Globes a decade prior. After all, it was the year that Up in the Air, Nine, Avatar and Inglourious Basterds were nominated.
In the world of television, the biggest shows continued to reign supreme, as they would for years to come. That night, Glee took home the most awards for TV, with four Golden Globes total. But shows like 30 Rock, Big Love, Damages, Dexter, Georgia O'Keefe, Grey Gardens, Into the Storm and Mad Men weren't far behind with three awards each. In short, there was some tough competition.
If you haven't guessed it already, the amount of impressive shows and movies made for quite the star-studded guest list. Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, John Krasinskiand more stars all turned up to see if their project would take home the gold, while other surprise guests like Mariah Carey and Heidi Klum made appearances too.
To see who attended the event a decade ago, check out the gallery below!
Courteney Cox & David Arquette
This chivalrous picture has us Scream-ing with delight.
Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson
These two lovebirds are a pretty Big deal.
Sofia Vergara
No umbrella? No problem! The Modern Family star stunned in a beautiful navy blue gown.
Glee Cast
This is just one of the many award show photos the cast would take in the years to come. By the time the show came to an end in 2015, it would win over a dozen awards at the Globes and other shows.
Halle Berry
Once again, the Catwoman star proves she's truly ageless.
Sigourney Weaver & Sarah Ferguson
Avatar star and the Duchess of York striked a pose together on the red carpet.
Christina Aguilera & Cher
Two of the biggest musical talents united to create one daring duo.
Susan & Robert Downey Jr.
If that look doesn't say, "love you 3000," then we don't know what does.
Meryl Streep
Not only was she nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy, she was nominated twice in the same category, thus beating herself when she won for her role in Julie & Julia.
Neil Patrick Harris & David Burtka
The couple proved they are one dynamic duo on the red carpet.
Penelope Cruz
The Nine star doesn't let the weather rain on her parade.
Olivia Wilde
This actress turned director had everyone's heads turning in a shimmering black dress.
Jennifer Garner
The actress makes a dazzling red carpet appearance in a stormy grey dress.
Emily Blunt & John Krasinski
Both stars were up for awards at the show, with Emily getting a nod for her role as Queen Victoria in The Young Victoria.
Heidi Klum & Seal
Heidi was a modern-day Cinderella in this blue dress as she posed with now-ex-husband Seal.
Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson
Who would've thought that just eight years later, these two would call it quits?
Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon
We were "Obsessed" with the red carpet appearance from this A-list couple.
Fergie & Josh Duhamel
These two stars used to make for one "Fergalicious" couple.
Mo'Nique & Nicole Kidman
Now, this is one Precious moment to remember.
Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy
Through thick and thin, these two always stick together.
Jennifer Aniston & Gerard Butler
Name a more charming duo. We'll wait.
Drew Barrymore & Justin Long
This dutiful boyfriend offered a helping hand to his award-nominated girlfriend.
Mad Men Cast
After their win, the stars Hamm-ed it up for the cameras.
Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese & Leonardo Di Caprio
Scorsese was the man of the hour at the show after being presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in motion pictures.
Hangover Cast
The plot of their movie likely made the award-winning crew pause before popping open the bubbly.
Colin Firth & Livia Giuggioli
The now-separated couple made for one dashing pair on the red carpet.
Kristen Bell
This showstopping ensemble takes us to The Good Place.
Cameron Diaz
Now this is old Hollywood glamour done right.
Kate Hudson
It's no dramatization to say the star is vision in white.
Matt Damon & Morgan Freeman
The two Invictus stars celebrated their nominations for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor in the best way possible.