EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Kelly Ripa Zipline Across the Las Vegas Strip on Live With Kelly and Ryan

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

They're saying goodbye to New York! 

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest packed their bags and took a trip for their show Live With Kelly and Ryan, and E! News has all the exclusive details. The dynamic duo jetted off to Las Vegas for some pretty extreme daytime content. The two new shows will showcase Ryan and Kelly at Paris Theatre in Paris Las Vegas and will air on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27. 

Both Kelly and Ryan chose to experience the beauty of the city in different ways. Kelly did a zipline across the whole Las Vegas strip, while Ryan opted for a more hands on activity of crushing cars with heavy machinery. Not exactly the usual picture of a relaxing vacation, but it was entertaining nonetheless. 

The pair is known for their hilarious antics both in the studio and on the road, so these brand new episodes are sure to showcase them in all their fun and wacky glory

Watch

Ryan Seacrest Applauds Kelly Ripa's 217th Halloween Costume

Plus, some special celebrity guests will be making appearances on the show. On Thursday night's episode, Shania Twain will be sitting down to talk about her Las Vegas residency. Then Ryan will take some of the staff for a tour around some of his favorite Las Vegas restaurants. 

On Friday, Christina Aguilera will join them to discuss her very own Las Vegas residency, and there will be a special performance from the Blue Man Group. Not to mention, the legendary Carrot Top will be featured doing stand-up for excited crowds. It wouldn't be Live With Kelly and Ryan if Steve Patterson and Michael Gelman didn't make an appearance to see the town with cameras in tow. 

Watch

What Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Learned From Lola Story

This is the second set of episodes featuring Kelly and Ryan in Las Vegas, and in case you missed seeing the first two episodes in November, they're going to be re-airing them. The show has scheduled a special encore presentation of the first two Las Vegas broadcasts that will air on Monday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Live With Kelly and Ryan airs in national syndication, go to KellyandRyan.com for time and station.

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: What the Fashion, Bow Fashion

Take a Bow Like Katy Perry & Madelaine Petsch

E-Comm: Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019 Best Fashion Deals

E-Comm: HGG, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Bachelor Nation's Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Coal for J-Boog, James Vander-Grinch & A Merry Little Shore Fight

Queen Elizabeth II

Here's Why Queen Elizabeth's Annual Christmas Speech Excluded Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Mike Sorrentino, 'The Situation'

Mike ''The Situation'' Sorrentino's New Jersey Mansion Is a Guido's Dream Home

Dean Michael Unglert

Dean Unglert Is Hospitalized After ''Nasty'' Ski Accident in Switzerland

TAGS/ Kelly Ripa , Ryan Seacrest , Live With Kelly and Ryan , Las Vegas , Exclusives , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.