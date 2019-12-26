Jay Cutler's Hot Chicken Meal With Justin Anderson & His Boyfriend Scoot Will Make You LOL!

Jay Cutler is ready to show Justin Anderson and his boyfriend Scoot a good time.

In this sneak peek from season three of Very Cavallari (returning Thursday, Jan. 9), the retired NFL star takes Kristin Cavallari's BFFs out for some hot chicken. Yet, as Justin and Scoot are from Los Angeles, they aren't exactly sold on the idea.

"Now, when you say hot chicken, do you mean like fried chicken or spicy chicken?" the celebrity hair colorist inquires.

"Both. It's fried, spicy chicken," Jay explains. "It's something you have to try if you're here."

Since Justin is worried about showing his beau "a good time," he inquires if the restaurant has gluten-free options. (Spoiler: It does not.)

"Jay is completely taking us under his wing. And he's making it his mission to show us that Nashville is amazing," Justin notes in a confessional. "But, it's just funny that his first choice is just hot chicken, on a hot day, on the side of a hot road."

Watch

Very Cavallari This Season: Old Friends...and New Foes

Despite feeling somewhat skeptical, Justin and Scoot let Jay order them a range of hot chicken. While Justin declares a love for fried chicken, Jay assures him he has no idea what he's gotten himself into.

As for Scoot? He isn't prepared for what's in store as he "can't even handle mild salsa."

"You're not gonna enjoy this," the father of three jokes.

Clearly, Jay knows what he's talking about. Amid consuming two mild orders of hot chicken, both Justin and Scoot freak out over the spicy dish.

"Whoa! It hits you out of nowhere," Justin says in shock.

Although Jay admits the chicken "has a kick," he continues eating the Southern staple. Thus, Justin dubs Jay a "badass" since the chicken "hurts" the Los Angeles natives.

"I felt my throat close up," Scoot reveals while sweating.

Watch this hot chicken outing for yourself in the clip above!

