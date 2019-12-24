Take a Bow Like Katy Perry & Madelaine Petsch

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 6:15 AM

Justin Martindale and Morgan Stewartare joined by The Code of Style's fashion editor Réine Godard on What the Fashion! to discuss the latest, hot, new trend: bows! Equal parts pretty and equal parts romantic, the bow trend has been making its way to runways and the red carpet as of late (watch the above video!)

A-listers have stepped out, strutted their stuff and wrapped themselves up in beautiful bows this season. "I love this dress and this entire look," Stewart raved on Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch's colorful Moschino frock." I think it's fashionable. I think it looks like an art piece. I'm very into the bow on the front. I think it works!"

And we approve too! To celebrate, we've handpicked dainty blouses, beaded loafers, satin jumpsuits, velvet clutches and show stopping midi dresses all tied up in extravagant bows—from fan favorite brands H&MAnthropologieRevolve, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus and more—so you can knot a bow around your neck or pin one in your hair and hit the town in style.

Here are 18 of our favorites below. 

Bardot Spot Bow Dress

Make a statement with this halter-cut polka dot mini frock with a decorated gigantic bow along the collar.

Bow Trend
$119 Revolve
Rust Hammered Satin Bow Neck Tie Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

This wow-factor jumpsuit is perfect for dressing up or down featuring a rust hammered satin material with balloon sleeves and a wide-leg fit.

Bow Trend
$70 Pretty Little Thing
Bisue Ballerinas Velvet Bow Heels

With a subtle block heel and an ever-so-pointed toe, this festive pair carries any ensemble from day to night. Also available in black.

Bow Trend
$160 Anthropologie
House of Sillage Diamond Lip Color Refill Lipstick

This dreamy and creamy lippy will pop any look and what's not to love about a bow lipstick case.

Bow Trend
$35 Neiman Marcus
H&M Patterned Tie-bow Blouse

Take a walk on the wild side with this pussy bow blouse in zebra print.

Bow Trend
$34
$18 H&M
Satin Pleated Puff Sleeve Pussy Bow Shift Dress

Channel your inner romantic with this satin pink shift dress with elegant pussy bow.

Bow Trend
$58
$24 Boohoo
LPA Vittoria Top

Fun meets flirty in this daring black blouse with chiffon and bows all over!

Bow Trend
$158 Revolve
Black Bow Phone Cast

All of your phone calls just got an upgrade thanks to this pretty-in-pink smartphone case with black bow detail.

Bow Trend
$45 Casetify
Rachel Parcell Bow Clutch

Step up your glam for party season with this soft clutch of shimmering velvet wrapped with a lavish bow covered with sparkly seed beading. Also available in coral

Bow Trend
$129 Nordstrom
Chain & Bow Bobby Pin Set

Try out a new hairstyle with this 8 piece chain and bow bobby pin set that's sure to top off any look this season!

Bow Trend
$49 Kitsch
Lovers + Friends Ares Top

Channel your inner disco babe with this '70s inspired metallic halter top with a futuristic bow detail on the collar.

Bow Trend
$98 Revolve
Donni Lulu Bow

Make your hair the focal point with this hunter green hair bow that'll complete your street style swag.

Bow Trend
$72
$36 Revolve
Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Bow Collar Blouse

Gift yourself a charming OOTD in this shiny organza shirt with an extravagant bow collar.

Bow Trend
$99
$60 Nordstrom
Cole Haan Tali Bow Genuine Calf Hair Slingback Pump

A slingback with comfort technology exudes classic feminine glamour with a pointy toe, kitten heel and pert bow with gleaming logo hardware.

Bow Trend
$160
$80 Nordstrom Rack
WAYF Arlene Tiger Print Long Sleeve Wrap Velvet Maxi Dress

Get a bit mischievous with your signal-sending in this pettably plush velvet maxi patterned in protectively fierce tigress stripes.

Bow Trend
$100
$50 Nordstrom
JEFFREY CAMPBELL Valensia Pump

This pointy-toe pump makes the look with its glistening pavé block heel and elaborate jewel-encrusted bow.

Bow Trend
$195 Nordstrom
Alexia Admor Quarter Sleeve Bow Dress

A knit plaid dress with a spread collar and bow detail? Yes please.

Bow Trend
$265
$86 Nordstrom Rack
Gal Meets Glam Felicity Bow Strap Pleated Dress

Bow detailed straps and pleat details elevate this fit and flare dress.

Bow Trend
$230
$63 Nordstrom Rack

