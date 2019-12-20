Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Update on Their ''Private Family Time'' in Canada

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 3:18 PM
Prince Harryand Meghan Markleare spending their holidays in the winter wonderland of Canada.
In a statement released by their press secretary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are giving their followers an update on their travels abroad. The family spokesperson revealed, "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada."
At the moment, the spokesperson is declining to reveal which province the couple took their son Archie Harrisonto, but they did say the family-of-three is "enjoying the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son."
It's no surprise the royal couple chose the Commonwealth country as their holiday destination. Before Meghan became a member of the Windsor family, she was an actress on the show Suits, which was filmed in the city of Toronto. For this reason, the actress called Canada her home for many years, that is, until she packed up shop and moved to London.
Moreover, Canada is where Meghan's close friend Jessica Mulroney lives with her husband and their four kids, who served as flower boys and girls in Harry and Meghan's wedding. There's no doubt that this latest visit has given the friends plenty of time to catch up.
Toby Melville /PA Wire
As for Harry, he spent some time there as he got to know the then-actress. In addition, he's visited the country as part of his royal duties over the years.
Prior to this announcement, it was reported the couple was staying in Los Angeles where the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland resides. Their spokesperson later confirmed, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month. Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland."
The couple is expected to return to the U.K. and their royal duties in the new year.
