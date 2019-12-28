Look Back at Kourtney Kardashian's Most Memorable Moments of the Past Decade

Time flies when you're having fun keeping up with Kardashians!

One sister we couldn't get enough of over the past decade was none other than Kourtney Kardashian, whose past ten years have included plenty of unforgettable fashion looks, viral moments and adventures (or, sometimes, drama) with her family.

The time period has been special to Kourtney since it's when she had her two youngest kids, Penelope and Reign, making her now a mother to three.

She has also launched Poosh, her lifestyle blog that is dedicated to everything from parenting advice to healthy living, the latter of which has been an increased focus for the Kardashian sister.

We also saw the star break off from her long-time boyfriend Scott Disick, although the two remain as close as ever as co-parents to their children. However, we were still excited to see the reality star date around, since really we can't almost can't remember a pre-Scott era!