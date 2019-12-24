Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019 Best Fashion Deals

by Carly Milne | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

If you're like us, you've been patiently waiting for the 2019 Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. And if you're like us, you're ridiculously giddy that the sale goes live tonight at 8:59 p.m. PT/11:59 p.m. ET!

It's a good one, too. You can save up to 50% on goodies from top brands like Free People, Madewell, Halogen, Tory Burch, J.Crew, Rebecca Minkoff, and so many more. Even designer goods are getting a nice, deep price cut up to 60% off! Plus, you can get FREE SHIPPING, order online and pick up in store, and Nordy Club members can use their Personal Double Points Day(s) to earn points twice as fast.

But you only have until January 2 to shop! We know, it's a lot of pressure... and with so many good fashion pieces marked down, it can be hard to choose! So we're sharing some of the pieces we loved that made it into our carts. We hope it inspires you. Happy shopping!

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Something Navy Teddy Coat

Warm up in this plush, faux fur jacket, with front-button closure and a notched collar for a classic look. Plus, it's machine washable.

$199
$99 Nordstrom
Free People Faux Suede Leggings

These high-waisted, textured faux suede leggings are ready for any event you want to throw at them. Cocktail mixer? They're in. Girl's night out? For sure. Chic night in? Why not?

$70
$47 Nordstrom
Chunky Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater

Channel your inner Chris Evans in this classic cable-knit sweater with a cozy turtleneck, featuring diamond-shaped stitching and four colors to choose from. Bonus: it's machine washable!

$79
$47 Nordstrom
Alexander McQueen 54mm Gradient Cat Eye Sunglasses

These black-on-black cat-eye shades are high style personified, and practically begging you to drive around in a convertible with a silk scarf tied over your head (in warmer weather, of course).

$470
$282 Nordstrom
The Essentials Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Whether you get it in black, burgundy or dark teal, this faux-leather moto jacket boasts oodles of style—and tons of attitude.

$90
$59 Nordstrom
Michael Kors Bromley Stretch Back Riding Boot

Nothing beats a classic pair of riding boots—especially one with a stretchy back panel for those of us with curvier calves. Plus, it's accented with a stepped-top and a low block heel.

$159
$119 Nordstrom
Halogen Long Sleeve Midi Wrap Dress

Whether for work or evening, this wrap dress has the high-style needed for just about any occasion, with a surplice v-neck, lightly puffed shoulders, a tie-front waist, and an on-trend snake print.

$99
$59 Nordstrom
Ombré Turtleneck Sweater

It may be winter, but don't let the season push you into wearing dark colors all the time! This chunky, bell-sleeve sweater is the perfect antidote to the seasonal blues, sporting soft, sunset-toned ombré stripes.

$89
$53 Nordstrom

And if this doesn't scratch your shopping itch, you can always check out more of our shoppable goods here!

