Brittany Murphy's Clueless Co-Star Breckin Meyer Honors Her on 10th Death Anniversary

Not a day goes by where Brittany Murphyisn't missed.

But today, on the 10th anniversary of her death at the age of 32, her friends and co-stars feel her absence a little bit more than usual. Clueless star Breckin Meyer shares on Instagram, "10 years ago this magical, fantabulous angel left us WAY too early. She was so crazy talented and the sweetest lil fairy ya ever could meet."

He goes on to reveal why he and Brittany never locked lips during Mr. Hall and Ms. Geist's wedding, the penultimate scene where everyone seems to have their happy ending, including Tai and Travis. "Full Disclosure: Travis kisses Tai on the head because Brit and I knew each other for years before Clueless and she was always like a lil sister to me," Breckin explains.

Breckin closes out his tribute to the star by revealing he is "missing Brit lots today."