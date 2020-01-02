Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning to Be 2020 Golden Globes Presenters

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 2, 2020 5:00 AM
Captain America himself Chris Evans and Dakota Fanning will present awards at the 2020 Golden Globes, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced on Thursday.
Neither the Avengers star nor the actress, who starred together in the 2009 movie Push, is nominated for a Golden Globe. However, Fanning stars in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which received five nods, including one for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy and two for director and screenwriter Quentin Tarantino.
Both Evans, 38, and Fanning, 25, are fan-favorite stars. After almost a decade concentrating mostly on big blockbuster Marvel films, Evans is due to soon his return to TV with a the Apple TV+ miniseries Defending Jacob, which also stars Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery. Fanning, a former child star, can be seen next year on the TNT miniseries Angel of Darkness.
Ricky Gervais is hosting the Golden Globes, marking his fifth such stint and first since 2016. The British actor and comedian is known for his no holds barred style of comedy and unapologetic digs at celebs, and is expected to once again cause controversy with his jokes.
The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards will air live from the Beverly Hilton on Sunday, January 5 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.
Magnus Sundholm/Shutterstock, Steve Granitz/WireImage
