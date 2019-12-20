Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's New Music

Is Justin Bieber dropping new music?

The 25-year-old singer seemed to suggest this was the case by posting a cryptic message with a series of dates via Instagram on Friday.

"December 24, December 31, January 3 ... #2020," he wrote on the social network.

This wasn't the first time the artist had shared this kind of hint. Earlier this month, the "Sorry" star wrote "2020" via Instagram Stories. Back in October, he also pledged to "release an album before Christmas" if his Instagram post, which has since been deleted, generated at least 20 million likes.

"Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand ;)," he wrote at the time. "Love you guys pumped for it! I'm almost done but your support will make me move faster."

Earlier this month, an insider told E! News "the album is pretty much done and it will be out soon."

"They are putting on the finishing touches and aiming for early 2020," the source said. "Justin is very excited to share new music and to get out on the road again. It's been a long time coming and he's feeling very ready."

So, what can fans expect from the new music? For a quick explanation, read on below.