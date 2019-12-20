Model Mama Cax Dead at 30: Rihanna and More Stars Pay Tribute

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 12:42 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mama Cax

Noam Galai/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The world has lost, in the words of Rihanna, "a queen, a force, a powerhouse beauty."

Mama Cax, a model, advocate and cancer survivor, has died, a statement on her Instagram account confirmed on Friday. Cax, née Cacsmy Brutus, was 30 years old, according to reports. 

"It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Casmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world," the statement read. "To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth."

The statement concluded, "We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone. We ask that you please respect Cax's privacy in this difficult time. We will make information about funeral arrangements public once they are finalized."

A week ago, Cax shared on social media that she had been experiencing severe abdominal pain and eventually, several blood clots were discovered in her leg, thigh, abdomen and near her lungs. However, her cause of death has not been confirmed. At 14, Cax was diagnosed with bone cancer that metastasized to her lungs. After undergoing an unsuccessful hip replacement, her right leg was amputated and some of her hip was removed. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Her passing has indeed shaken the fashion community with industry stars like Rihanna, models Tess Hollidayand Hunter McGrady and many more speaking out on the great loss. 

"A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe," Rihanna wrote in tribute on her Instagram account. "Rest In Power sis."

"My heart is broken," McGrady commented. "We lost a fierce woman. A fighter. Thank you for changing the game Cax you are so loved."

Jameela Jamil also spoke out about Cax's death, tweeting, "My beautiful friend was the most extraordinary role model. Mama Cax was a cancer survivor, model, amputee, and activist. She was sent home TWICE prematurely by our underfunded NHS and died in her hotel room. This happens so often now in the UK, especially to young black women." The location of her death has not been publicly confirmed. 

As many heartbroken fans, friends and colleagues recognized, Cax left a mark on the world as a body positive and inclusivity activist who walked the runways for brands like Chromat and Savage X Fenty and brought visibility to amputees. 

As influencer Sarah Tripp put it, "You've inspired so many in this world and the world is a better place because of you and your work."

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Gifts for the Marvel Fan

20+ Marvel Gifts for Your Real-Life Superheroes

Justin Bieber

Everything We Know About Justin Bieber's New Music

Victoria Fuller, The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Victoria F. Is "In the Middle of Everything," Chris Harrison Says

Natalie Maines, Adrian Pasdar

Dixie Chicks Singer Natalie Maines Settles Divorce From Adrian Pasdar

90 Day Fiance

90 Day Fiancé's Anny Has One Birthday Wish: Go to the Strip Club

Jodie Turner-Smith, Joshua Jackson

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married and Expecting Their First Child

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Why Eddie Murphy's Return to SNL After 35 Years Is Such a Big Deal

TAGS/ Rihanna , Death , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.