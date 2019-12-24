These 9 New Year's Eve Dresses & Jumpsuits Are Top-Rated on Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 9:00 PM
Happy holidays, deal lovers! Are you ready to welcome not only a new year, but a whole new decade? We are, and like you we want to do it in style but also in our budget. This is where these amazing and affordable Amazon fashion finds come in. In addition to New Year's Eve bashes, we'll be wearing these party dresses to winter weddings and other upcoming formal fêtes (Hi, red carpet season!).
As always, you don't have to just take our word for it. Hundreds of real-life Amazon reviewers agree:
How better to ring in the new roaring '20s than in a flapper party dress? Available in sizes XS-4XL and in 19 gorgeous shades, this dress is for everyone. Is it any wonder it has almost 1,000 five-star reviews? We think this one tells you what you need to know: "At the party, I ate, I drank and there was a lot of dancing. And I was comfortable. And I felt sexy and awesome." Yeah!
This fun yet classic cocktail dress with "bit of stretch too" is available in sizes 0-24. Reviewers rave that it's "So beautiful" and "Fa.Bu.Lous!!" and that they "Got mucho compliments!!!" while wearing it.
'Tis the time to sparkle—and this is the dress to do it in! Available in sizes XS-XXL and in a rainbow assortment of ombré colors, this party dress has almost 300 five-star reviews. Happy shoppers report "the sequins are NOT itchy" and that they looked "like a million bucks!" while wearing. One reviewer sums it up best: "Girl get this dress...what are you waiting for? :)"
An elegant alternative to the classic LBD is the LLD: the little lace dress. Available in sizes S-XL and in a wide variety of sleeve lengths and colors, this slimming sheath style has almost 1,300 five-star reviews. Shoppers note the dress is "true to size," "not too snug" and that "it hides imperfections and fits perfectly."
Ready to shine? This hot little number with almost 300 five-star reviews is available in sizes XS-XL and an array of colors. Several reviews mention it's "a great Vegas dress" and one noted "It's such a head turner I got a ton of compliments on it (from total strangers)." Another agrees: " Really, comfortable, nice and sexy dress without being too revealing."
"Super cute" is the word that keeps popping up about this jumspuit, which is available in sizes S-XL and in black, red, navy and apricot. With 170+ five-star reviews, we agree. Shoppers say it's "flattering," "stretchy" and "a little dressy but not over the top."
Want to add a little vintage flair to your New Year's Eve? Look no further! This sweet 'n' sexy velvet cocktail dress is available in sizes S-XL, and in green, burgundy, gray, blue, purple and black. It has 120+ five star reviews, calling it "flattering," "comfortable" and "AMAZING for the price!"
The striking jumpsuit is available in sizes S-XL and in black, burgundy, dark green and navy blue. With 130+ five-star reviews, shoppers are calling this jumpsuit "perfection." Our fave real-life review so far? "My husband marveled over it as soon as I tried it on with a big 'WOW' and he rarely says anything other than 'that's nice'." LOL!
Got legs for days? Then this romper is the NYE outfit for you! Available in sizes XS-XXL, a variety of necklines, 10+ colors and with or without sleeves, it's no suprise this "super sexy" romper has 100+ five-star reviews. Shoppers love that it's "super stretchy" and "not restrictive at all." "PERFECT FOR TALL GIRLS!" raves one review, with another delcaring, "I feel like a Grecian goddess haha."
