Prince Harry Dresses Up as Santa for Special Christmas Holiday Message

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 11:45 AM

Prince Harry, Santa, Christmas 2019

Scotty's Little Soldiers

Ho, ho, ho, it's Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex dressed up as Santa, or Father Christmas as they say in his native England, for a very special cause: He donned the costume in a holiday message for , a U.K. charity supporting children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces. Harry is a former British Army Apache helicopter pilot who served two tours in Afghanistan.

The video was screened at the group's recent Christmas event.

"Ho, ho, ho!" Harry says. "I hear there are 190 of you there this year, so please cause as much chaos as humanly possible. I also want to encourage you guys to look around and realize that you are part of a family, part of an amazing community and that there is support there for you every single day, should you need it. Having met some of you a few years ago...I know how incredibly strong you are. So yes, losing a parent is incredibly hard but I know that every single one of you, by helping each other out, that you will have an amazing future ahead of you and you're gonna have a fantastic Christmas as well."

"Your parents, they will never be forgotten and you will never be forgotten," he says.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle are currently on a break from their royal duties and are spending the holidays with their son, Archie Harrison, and her mother.

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

TAGS/ Prince Harry , Royals , Christmas , Holidays
