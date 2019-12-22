15 Sexy New Year's Eve Dresses Under $50

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 6:00 AM

E-Comm: 15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50

It seems that every year when we turn our calendars to December, that the last month always zips by! After family and friends time spent during Santa's big night, our minds gravitate towards New Year's Eve, and more importantly: what we're going to wear! With a new decade on the horizon, rather than rewearing your go-to LBD or crushed velvet, upgrade for 2020 with a new party frock. 

From sequins maxi gowns and puff-sleeved beauties to life-of-the-party animal print minis and ruched statement pieces in champagne, we've handpicked entrance-ready NYE dresses—from fan favorite brands H&M, Nasty Gal, Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and more—so you can be a showstopper before the ball drops. The best part? They are all under $50! Our personal favorite? This metallic mini with chiffon balloon sleeves.

H&M Wide-cut Dress

Get that drapey look with this high-collared wide cut party frock with balloon sleeves and sequins.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$35 H&M
H&M Puff-sleeved Velour Dress

Make a statement with this puff-sleeved velour dress in this gorgeous pink hue. Also available in black.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$50 H&M
Head to Toe Icon Sequin Maxi Dress

For legendary entrances. This dress features a relaxed, maxi silhouette, high neck, key hole cut-out at front, sequin detailing throughout, slit at side, and button closure at back. 

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$160
$48 Nasty Gal
Plus Oversized Crushed Velvet T-Shirt Dress

Give them something unexpected with this bright and bold mustard velvet party dress. Also available in cranberry and black.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$42
$17 Boohoo
H&M Sequined Dress

You'll be clinking glasses of bubbly with this loud wide-cut sequins dress in emerald green.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$50 H&M
PLT Black Textured Slinky Strappy One Shoulder Maxi Dress

Get heads turning with this dreamy maxi dress doll. Featuring a black slinky textured material with a one-shoulder design and frill hem.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$45 Pretty Little Thing
Paws and Reflect Dalmatian Slip Dress

Paws for thought. This dress comes in satin and features a relaxed, midi silhouette, criss cross back, and dalmatian print throughout.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$70
$32 Nasty Gal
I Don't Care What You Herd Zebra Mini Dress

Not everything's black and white. This dress comes in satin and features a relaxed, mini silhouette, wrap design, tie closure at side, V-neckline, zebra print throughout, puff sleeves, and ruffle hem.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$98
$15 Nasty Gal
H&M Sequined Dress

Don't start a conversation at the party, BE the conversation with this wide-cut sequins dress in silver.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$50 H&M
PLT Tall Champagne Ruched Side High Spilt Satin Midi Dress

Be a vision in satin with this dreamy midi dress. Featuring a champagne satin material with a ruched side and high split. Also available in black.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$35 Pretty Little Thing
Plus Sequin Stripe Shift Dress

Channel your inner festive spirit with this rainbow sequins shift dress!

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$62
$25 Boohoo
PLT Ecru Satin Cowl Drape Bodycon Dress

Make a show-stopping statement in this satin dress featuring an ecru satin material with a cowl neckline, a draped design and a figure-hugging fit.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$40 Pretty Little Thing
PLT Black Iridescent Metallic Ruched Bodycon Dress

Switch up your black dress collection with this bodycon dress featuring a black iridescent metallic material with ruched detailing.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$50 Pretty Little Thing
Square With Me Maxi Dress

Killer look in progress. This energetic frock features a square neckline, maxi, fitted silhouette, wide straps, and slit at front.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$50
$20 Nasty Gal
Plus Sequin Multi Disk Midi Dress

Channel your inner groovy babe with this '70s inspired sequin midi dress.

15 Sexy NYE Dresses Under $50
$160
$48 Nasty Gal

Don't forget these must-have hair accessories!

