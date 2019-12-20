Inside Kevin and Danielle Jonas' 10-Year Anniversary Party With Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra and More

Happy anniversary, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas!

The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers band member and his 33-year-old wife celebrated 10 years of marriage on Thursday. E! News has learned that the couple marked the major milestone with a party at the Italian restaurant Mamo in New York—the same place Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner hosted their engagement party back in 2017.

E! News has also learned that celebrity event planner Mikie Russo organized the soirée. In fact, he planned the pair's wedding back in 2009 and brought back many of the details. For instance, replicas of the original invitations, cake and flowers were made. The décor also featured photos from the couple's wedding day, candles and pillows with the celebrities' initials and the number 10.

Danielle stunned in a one-sleeved white ensemble and Kevin looked dapper in a black suit.

Of course, they invited their famous family members to the party. Joe, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were all there. However, Sophie was not able to make the gathering. Kevin and Danielle's daughters, Valentina and Alena, were there for a little bit, too.