Kardashian Christmas Cards: Take a Closer Look at the KUWTK Family's Festive Photos

by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Dec. 20, 2019 11:06 AM
The Kardashian-Jenners certainly know how to celebrate the holidays.
Whether they're throwing a lavish Christmas Eve party or sending out a fabulous holiday card, the famous family is known for pulling out all the stops come Christmastime. This may be why we were shocked to learn that there would be no elaborate Kardashian holiday card this year.
As we previously reported, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars will "do their own Christmas card photos with their individual families." Kim Kardashian and Kanye West already kicked this off with a cozy, laid-back photo of their entire brood.
While we've yet to see snaps from the other Kardashian-Jenners, we're hoping to see festive photos closer to Dec. 24. In case you forgot, after saying they wouldn't do a holiday card in 2018, the E! veterans dropped a surprise image on Christmas Eve.
So, while we wait to see if Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Kris Jenner drop holiday cards, we'll be combing through the ones from years past.
For a closer look at all of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas cards, be sure to scroll through the images below.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West joined their four children for a smile-filled holiday card on the steps of their house. "The West Family Christmas Card 2019," Kim shared online.
For Christmas 2017, the famous family released over two dozen different pics celebrating the 25 Days of Christmas. How cute does the whole gang look together here?!
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashians' kids were the stars.
The Kardashian-Jenner clan went wild for this year's card with a carnvial-inspired set filled with sparkling gold money signs, mannequins and Kardashian-covered magazines.
The family went "all white everything" for last year's Christmas card, which kinda doubles as a New Year's card with all the confetti. This was also the first year to feature little Penelope!
Middle Eastern influences and black-tie formal style dominated this family card. There was even a 3D version of the card sent out!
The family dressed in dramatic dark colors for this pic, except for Kim, who opted for a white Emilio Pucci dress. Look how cute Mason is in his little suit!
The girls all looked fierce in red dresses and gowns for the 2008 card, one year after Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered
The family's 2007 card came with a message: "Life is not measured by how many breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away"
This family portrait is less winter-themed...unless you're from California, when it's never a bad time to be by the water!
This card was taken at Kendall's very first Christmas, and Kylie wasn't even born yet!
Bruce got a Harley for Christmas one year, so the next year the family all posed with it for their card. Fun fact: Khloé got a puppy that same year and called it Harley after Bruce's bike!
Santa himself showed up for this early 90's photo shoot with the family for their annual card. Everybody looks pretty surprised about it too!
Any kid who grew up in the 80's and 90's knows how cool Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles was, which is why the theme for this family card was TMNT. They even have a Santa Raphael!
Which holiday card is your favorite? Be sure to let us know!
