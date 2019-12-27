Khloe Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade: Becoming a Mom, Launching Her Empire & More

It's almost time to start ringing in the New Year! Or, should we say New Decade?

The past ten years have blessed us with some of pop culture's greatest moments, from micro-sunglasses to Baby Yoda to unforgettable moments on Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

One celebrity who we've loved to watch rise in this time has been none other than Khloe Kardashian, whose career, sense of style and family life have completely changed since we saw her at the start of 2010.

For starters, the People's Choice Award-winning reality star is now a mom, welcoming her sweet daughter True Thompson into the world last year.

Khloe also established herself as a successful businesswoman, launching her clothing label Good American and creating Revenge Body, her feel-good transformational show on E!

The designer's fashion brand makes sense for the celeb, as her fashion has evolved over the past decade and resulted in some iconic style moments and signature looks, such as her lacy bodysuits paired with some high-waisted jeans.