Olivia Colman's Following Up Queen Elizabeth With True Crime TV Role

Olivia Colman is going from royal drama to true crime. The Oscar-winner for The Favourite, who is currently starring as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix's The Crown, has lined up her next role with HBO and Sky's Landscapers.
According to Variety, Colman will star as Susan Edwards in the series based on true events. The show will explore the tale of Susan and Christopher Edwards, who has not been cast. Susan and Christopher were convicted of killing Susan's parents and burying them in the backyard of their home in Mansfield in the 1990s. The murders were undiscovered for more than a decade, kept hidden with ruses and forgeries, according to the BBC.
Oscar winner Alexander Payne is set to direct with Ed Sinclair writing. Husband and wife pair Sinclair and Colman are executive producers with Jean Featherstone and Chris Fry.
"Landscapers is a fascinating ‘truth is stranger than fiction' tale. We're thrilled to have Olivia, Ed and Alexander on board, and to be back in business with Sister and Sky," Casey Bloys, HBO programming president, said in a statement.
Colman won a Golden Glove and an Oscar in 2019 from playing Queen Anne in The Favourite. She's been nominated for two Emmys, one for Fleabag and the other for The Night Manager. She won a Golden Globe for The Night Manager. She's up for a Golden Globe and SAG Award for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown season three. Colman will return to the role for the upcoming fourth season alongside returning cast members including Helena Bonham Carter, Josh O'Connor, Tobias Menzies and Erin Doherty. In season four, The Crown will welcome The X-Files and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.
Colman's other TV credits include Broadchurch, Flowers, Watership Down, Peep Show, Les Misérables and Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends.
No premiere date has been set.